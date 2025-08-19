Mac DeMarco Drops New Song “Phantom”

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 19th, 2025 - 4:44 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has recently dropped his new song “Phantom”. Released earlier today on Youtube, the song serves as a sneak peek to DeMarco’s album Guitar. This also follows the release of the artists singles “Holy” and “Home”.

Last month, DeMarco dropped his single, “Holy,” and lead single, “Home”. Today the artist put out his new song, “Phantom”. The song is a “warm, melancholic and stripped-back number that finds Mac longing for someone, or perhaps something, he’s lost”.

In the song’s opening lines, he sings: “Sure, I’d give it up // Just for one more chance to say goodnight // Oh, my love, was it real or just fantasy? // Your phantom sits with me.”

DeMarco’s album Guitar was written and recorded in its entirety in November 2024 at Mac’s home in Los Angeles. Except for the mastering, which was handled by David Ives, Mac created and handled all aspects of this record on his own, including mixing the album in Canada, and shooting the artwork on tripods.

About his album, DeMarco said, “I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able.”

The album will be released this Friday, August 22nd via Mac’s Record Label. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album on DeMarco’s official website here.