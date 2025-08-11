Florence And The Machine Share New Teaser Video Hinting At Possible Return

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 10:25 AM

According to consequence.net, on Instagram, Florence and the Machine have shared a brief and dramatic teaser that suggests their return is imminent. The video finds Florence Welch frantically digging a hole in an open field somewhere and as she concludes her digging, the singer heaves in front of the hole she has made, while being out of breath and staring straight into it.

Then, from the hole, viewers will see Welch stick her head in and let out three bloodcurdling screams. The teaser is less than 30 seconds and there is no new music to be heard in it but it sure is striking clip. Welch and her band have been slowly gearing up for a new era since their prior 2022 effort, Dance Fever. In the last several years, Welch’s musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby received its world premiere, where she appeared on songs by Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, and performed a special orchestral rendition of their 2009 debut Lungsm at Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms.

