Boris Announce 20th Anniversary Editions Of Pink & Dronevil For October 2025 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Material

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 2:58 PM

Japanese band Boris will be celebrating the 20 Year Anniversary of the landmark albums, Pink and dronevil, with special editions of each release that will arrive on October 17, through Relapse. Pink will be available for the first time in a decade as a 20th Anniversary Reissue featuring the original CD sequence as a TwoXLP for the first time ever, with an exclusive D side etching on the vinyl.

Additionally, Pink will see a deluxe reissue box set with a limited edition SixXLP collection including three LP’s worth of unreleased music. The deluxe box set features the original vinyl version of Pink, expanded “Forbidden Tracks” from the Pink sessions, live material never before released on vinyl and previously unreleased rough mixes.

Boris‘ classic album dronevil will be available for the first time since its original release. Two different albums of soaring ambient space and frenetic head-banging rock n’ roll meant to be played at the same time and this new edition is a joint twoXLP mix that is available for the very first time on vinyl and is titled dronevil – example –.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat