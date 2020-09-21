The Cribs Call on Lee Ranaldo’s Guitar Playing on New Song “I Don’t Know Who I Am”

English indie rock band The Cribs have released a new song “I Don’t Know Who I Am” featuring former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo. The song will appear on the band’s upcoming studio album Night Network, which will be released on Friday, November 13 on the Sonic Blew record label.
Discussing how Ranaldo got involved with the new track the band said “I Don’t Know Who I Am came together in much the same way as ‘Be Safe’ did back in 2006 – we had a recording of a long, improvised noise-jam which we then tried to refine into a more cohesive song structure. Due to the similarities in the writing process, it made us think of Lee again…we had initially requested that he play noise guitar over the track, because we wanted to keep it somewhat abstract and create the impression of the melodies just kind of emerging out of the static…but he went beyond the call of duty and also added some beautiful vocal harmonies too, out at the Sonic Youth studio in New Jersey.”
According to a press release, “I Don’t Know Who I Am” was recorded at Dave Grohl’s 606 studios in Los Angeles during the album’s sessions before Ranaldo layered sounds of white-noise guitar at Sonic Youth’s Hoboken studio, and a few backing vocals for good measure.
We are very proud of how it turned out. Lyrically, the song addresses the disconnect that Ryan and myself have always had with our biological paternal lineage – and how that may have shaped our views on masculinity, gender roles, and the men we ultimately grew up to be.”
06/14 – 02 Institue – Birmingham
06/15 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle
06/17 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow
06/18 – Academy – Manchester
06/20 – Piece Hall – Halifax