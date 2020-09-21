The Cribs Call on Lee Ranaldo’s Guitar Playing on New Song “I Don’t Know Who I Am”

Home News Adam Benavides September 21st, 2020 - 7:34 PM

English indie rock band The Cribs have released a new song “I Don’t Know Who I Am” featuring former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo. The song will appear on the band’s upcoming studio album Night Network, which will be released on Friday, November 13 on the Sonic Blew record label.

Discussing how Ranaldo got involved with the new track the band said “I Don’t Know Who I Am came together in much the same way as ‘Be Safe’ did back in 2006 – we had a recording of a long, improvised noise-jam which we then tried to refine into a more cohesive song structure. Due to the similarities in the writing process, it made us think of Lee again…we had initially requested that he play noise guitar over the track, because we wanted to keep it somewhat abstract and create the impression of the melodies just kind of emerging out of the static…but he went beyond the call of duty and also added some beautiful vocal harmonies too, out at the Sonic Youth studio in New Jersey.”

According to a press release, “I Don’t Know Who I Am” was recorded at Dave Grohl’s 606 studios in Los Angeles during the album’s sessions before Ranaldo layered sounds of white-noise guitar at Sonic Youth’s Hoboken studio, and a few backing vocals for good measure.

As for the end product the band is certainly pleased. “Working with Lee on ‘Be Safe’ was without question one of the highlights of our career as a band, and we think that ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ is a worthy follow up collaboration” the band explains.

We are very proud of how it turned out. Lyrically, the song addresses the disconnect that Ryan and myself have always had with our biological paternal lineage – and how that may have shaped our views on masculinity, gender roles, and the men we ultimately grew up to be.”

To support of their latest studio album, The Cribs have also announced they will host a series of in-store performances at UK record stores this November, along with a six-date England tour in June of 2021. The latter will include performances at the Roundhouse in London and the historical Piece Hall in Halifax.

Night Network track list:

1. Goodbye 2. Running Into You 3. Screaming In Suburbia 4. Never Thought I’d Feel Again 5. Deep Infatuation 6. I Don’t Know Who I Am (feat. Lee Ranaldo) 7. She’s My Style 8. Under The Bus Station Clock 9. The Weather Speaks Your Name 10. Siren Sing-Along 11. Earl & Duke 12. In The Neon Night

The Cribs 2020 tour dates:

11/14 – Action Records (show at Blitz) – Preston (acoustic set)

11/15 – Crash Records (show at the Brudenell) – Leeds (acoustic set)

11/16 – Bear Tree Records (show at the Foundry) – Sheffield (acoustic set)

The Cribs 2021 tour dates:

06/11 – The Roundhouse – London

06/14 – 02 Institue – Birmingham

06/15 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle

06/17 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow

06/18 – Academy – Manchester

06/20 – Piece Hall – Halifax

Photo credit: Owen Ela