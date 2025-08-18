Punk Rock Christmas Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring MxPx, Face To Face, The Vandals & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 12:19 PM

Get ready to deck the halls with power chords and circle pits for the debut of Punk Rock Christmas Festival, which is presented by Punk In The Park and it is set for Saturday, December 6, at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. For tickets, and more information, click here.

This new event will be headlined by MxPx and will also feature performances from punk rock mainstays including Face To Face, The Vandals, Arizona’s own Authority Zero, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Slick Shoes, Urethane, Jen Pop, WinterHaven and other acts coming together for an unforgettable night of high-energy anthems, singalongs and holiday mayhem in the desert.

While talking about the event, MxPx frontman Mike Herrera said: “We’re three friends that became family, that came from a small naval town west of Seattle. We grew up on The Descendents, Bad Religion, The Dead Milkmen, NOFX, Screeching Weasel and plenty more. We learned all our life lessons from touring the world. Leaving a small town teaches you a lot about people and what it’s like getting along with people who j

The artist adds: “Punk rock allows me to do things my way. It always has, it just took me a little while to figure that out. We put together a fun show with some bands we’re very much looking forward to seeing. Everyone is welcome and we hope you come, it’s Christmas in the desert this year!”

Punk Rock Christmas is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP). Brew Ha Ha Productions is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across North America, including Punk In The Park, as well as previous events including the landmark 2023-2024 NOFX Final Tour, Punk In Drublic, OC Brew Ha Ha, Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival and other events.

“Punk Rock Christmas is our way of wrapping up the year with the fans who’ve supported the scene all year long,” says Cameron Collins, founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “You’ll get all the energy of a punk show with the spirit of the season and we might even throw in a few snow machines for good measure. Join us as we make Arizona very merry. This is the Christmas Party of the year!”