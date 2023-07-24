MxPx Announces New Album “Find A Way Home” and Shares Fun New Single “Stay Up All Night”

Punk band MxPx have announced that their album Find A Way Home has been released and it is accompanied by the the new single “Stay Up All Night.”

Find A Way Home comprises 13 original tracks, which we all recorded at Monkey Trench Studios in Bremerton, Washington. The album was engineered and mixed by Ryan Furlott, who also shares a producing credit on the album alongside MxPx.

As for the music, “Stay Up All Night” is a lovely tune which has solid instrumentation sizzling the air with mind dazzling sound while the vocal performance serenades with smooth vocal tones. The music video itself is meaningful because it tells a story about how a person is willing to help his sick friend.

The band has spent some time on major labels, selling millions of records along the way. MxPx have toured the entire world 10 times over and to this day, the band can show up pretty much anywhere and have an audience that wants to see them.