Laura Veirs Announces New Album Phone Orphans For November 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Rocks Of Time”

Indie singer-songwriter Laura Veirs has returned with the announcement of her newest album Phone Orphans which is scheduled to arrive later this year on November 3. To celebrate the forthcoming release, Veirs has shared the raw new single “Rocks Of Time” alongside an animated music video. She will also be hitting the road this fall for U.S. and UK tour dates with support from Karl Blau.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, Veirs offered, “It feels good, on my 50th birthday and after 30 years of writing songs, to bring these “Phone Orphans” into the light. These songs have been hiding out on my phone, some of them for over eight years. They are about my family, my lovers and me. I recorded them alone in my living room into my voice memo app. I like their relaxed feel. These songs were mastered but we made no edits to the recordings. I hope you enjoy this intimate glimpse into my artistic process.”

Veirs is also kicking off a handful of tour dates both in the U.S. and UK. The first show is currently scheduled to take place at Tackle HQ in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 30. She will also be visiting Polaris Hall in Portland, Oregon on November 5 and Tractor Tavern in Seattle, Washington on November 6 before heading off to the UK, stopping in Bath, Liverpool Dublin, London, Winchester and Milton Keynes before returning to the U.S. once more. Veirs will be closing out the trek on December 9 in Brooklyn, New York at The Owl. All dates feature Karl Blau as support.

Last July, Veirs released her album Found Light which featured a plethora of dynamic singles including “Winter Windows,” “Seaside Haiku” and “Eucalyptus.”

Phone Orphans Tracklist

1. Creatures Of A Day

2. If You Could Hold Someone

3. Rocks Of Time

4. Tree Climber

5. Up Is A Nice Place To Be

6. The Archers

7. Tiger Ocean Instrumental

8. Smoke Song

9. Valentine

10. Magnolia Sphere

11. Swan Dive

12. Next One, Maybe

13. Piano Improv

14. Beautiful Dreams

Laura Veirs Fall 2023 Tour Dates

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Tackle HQ ^

11/05 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall ^

11/06 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

11/22 – Bath, UK – Komedia ^

11/23 – Liverpool, UK – Leaf Cafe ^

11/24 – Dublin, IE – Liberty Hall ^

11/25 – London, UK – Dingwalls ^

11/26 – Twyford, Winchester, UK – St Mary’s Church ^

11/27 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Stables ^

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY – The Owl ^