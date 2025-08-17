Drop Nineteens Give an Update on Their Next Album And Announce Special Shows in Brooklyn and San Francisco

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 17th, 2025 - 10:48 PM

Indie band Drop Nineteens are still working on their next album which has yet to receive a release date or any other details. However, Drop Nineteens fans can rest assured since the band has promised to give fans some content before the year ends. The band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, Greg Ackell recently stated, “We’ve been holed up for months recording our next album and wanted to get out there and do something short and sweet before year’s end. It’s a simple concept – 2 coasts, 2 nights, playing with some of our favorite bands on the scene.” He continued by promising fans, “It’s gonna be loud. It’s gonna be good.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the two special shows will take place in November in San Francisco and Brooklyn. The two special performances are being referred to as the ‘KICK’ shows and they will feature multiple other artists. The San Francisco show will take place at The Fillmore on November 7. Drop Nineteens will be joined by Sweet93, She’s Green and ee. The band will then play the Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on November 21. This time they will be joined by Lowertown, Colle, Birthday Girl and Me At Night. Tickets for either show can be purchased on the band’s official website, here. In the meantime, fans can listen to the band’s two latest albums, Hard Light and 1991. Hard Light was released in 2023 and was their first album in 30 years. 1991 was released in 2024 and is called the ‘lost album,’ since it is full of previously unreleased demos.