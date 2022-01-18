Drop Nineteens Announce First New Album In Almost Three Decades

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 9:23 PM

The Drop Nineteens were a short lived band, only lasting for a few years back in the ’90s. Despite this, their debut album, Delaware, is thought of as a necessity in the shoegaze scene. Hot tracks off of the album include “Delaware,” “Winona” and “Angel.” Along with the debut album turning 30 this year, the band has some exciting news to share. The Drop Nineteens are getting back together and will also be dropping a new album.

The band’s guitarist and vocalist Greg Ackel was the one to share the news. On Twitter he mentions how the band slowly grew back together, saying “Craig Rich somehow gets me on the phone in late 2021 to talk (music).” This leads to Ackel going to Steve Zimmerman, he asks him, “what he thinks a modern Drop Nineteens single might sound like.” From there, they started crafting what they thought their new sound would be.

On the album, Ackel says,

“So I can tell you that along with Pete Koeplin and Motohiro Yasue, we are going to spend this new year recording a new Drop Nineteens album. I can also tell you it’s called Hard Light.”

It’s been revealed that the majority of the band is back, including Ackel, Zimmerman, Motohiro Yasue and Pete Koplin. However, it’s not certain if former guitarist and vocalist, Paula Kelly, is involved.

Stay tuned for future lineup information. The band also plans on remastering some old tracks, so be on the lookout for that.