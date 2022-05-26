Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Releases Catchy Ballad in New Single “The Sleeper” From His First Album in 10 Years

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs release their new slowed down the song “The Sleeper”. This emotionally charged ballad is their return to music after a ten-year break with their upcoming album When the Lights Go releasing in July on his own label Nice Age.

“The Sleeper’ features heartrending piano and lyrics that are delivered, naked and raw, with conviction. The instrumental breakdown is reminiscent of ‘90s gospel and R&b; soulful yet hazy, and incredibly apologetic. Recorded when Orlando was younger, ‘The Sleeper’ was originally viewed as what he recalls as a ‘love’ song. After many years of growth, looking back he realizes the track is something entirely different, a cry for help for someone feeling undeserving of love,” the press release reads.

The full song can be listened to below. Orlando Higginbottom of the group released Trouble, ten years ago and now comments on the journey he has taken to get here.

“I feel grateful to know that there are people who are interested in more music from me,” Higginbottom notes. “So I want to give them something significant in length.”