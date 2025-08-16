Ghostface Killah Releases New Single “Metaphysics”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 16th, 2025 - 7:46 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Staten Island’s rap legend, Ghostface Killah, keeps the momentum rolling with the release of the second single, “Metaphysics,” from his much-anticipated follow-up album, Supreme Clientele 2. This arrival of this track builds upon the release of the lead single, “Rap Kingpin.”

After officially unveiling Supreme Clientele 2 and its release date, the album is now set to drop on August 22, 2025, through Mass Appeal, as part of the impactful Legend Has It campaign. The 22-track project boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished collaborators including Nas, Conway the Machine, Styles P, M.O.P., Dave Chappelle, plus Wu‑Tang legends Raekwon, Method Man, GZA and Redman.

In reflection on the original album’s legacy, Ghost describes the albums vibe, “Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in. We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme!”

“Metaphysics,” now available on all streaming platforms and offers another classic Ghostface hit through layered breakbeats and abstract metaphors. “Metaphysics” is a record I made back in ’03,” Ghostface revealed. “I saved it for a time just like this.”

Supreme Clientele 2 is being revered as both a homecoming and a bold new chapter for the singer. As part of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It initiative, Ghostface stands shoulder to shoulder with icons like Slick Rick, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier.

Meanwhile, Raekwon also released his first solo album in eight years, The Emperor’s New Clothes, on July 18, 2025. The album features appearances by Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck and Nas, along with production from Swizz Beatz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and others. This album also adds to the Mass Appeal campaign.