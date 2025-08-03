Flume & Emma Louise Share New Single & Video “Shine, Glow Glisten”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 3rd, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Flume and Emma Louise have teamed up again for a new track called “Shine, Glow, Glisten.” The song is smooth and sparkly, with layers of sound that feel warm but a little strange in the best way. Emma’s voice is soft, while Flume’s production adds these minor twists and turns that keep it interesting.

The video adds even more to it. Directed by Jonathan Zawada, it’s full of glowing colors, shifting shapes, and moments where Emma almost looks like part of the landscape. There’s no big storyline, it just pulls you into this trippy, glowing world that fits the song’s mood.

This is the second single from their upcoming album DUMB, which they made together in a quiet part of northern New South Wales. Instead of chasing a polished sound, they followed a simple idea: don’t overthink it. That mindset shows in the track, it’s playful but thoughtful.

Emma Louise, who’s known for always switching things up, blends into Flume’s world in a way that feels natural but new. You can hear how comfortable they are making music together, but also how they’re still pushing each other into different territory.