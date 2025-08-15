Bret McKenzie Shares New Music Video For “Shouldna Come Here Tonight”

Home News Ajala Fields August 15th, 2025 - 11:31 PM

Bret McKenzie has released a new music video for his song, “Shouldna Come Here Tonight”, wherein Bret portrays a smooth criminal on the run (while showing off his dance moves in the process). The visual was helmed by returning director Ezra Simons. Watch the video below.

“Shouldna Come Here Tonight” is featured on Freak Out City, McKenzie’s sophomore album, which is available now worldwide from Sub Pop. Freak Out City is a fresh collection of songs Bret developed while performing live across New Zealand and the United States with his band The State Highway Wonders. The influence of his musical heroes Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman resonates on this record, where Bret playfully weaves humour and heart into his songs.

Recorded in both Los Angeles and New Zealand, the album was co-produced by Bret and his long-time collaborator, Mickey Petralia. It was also mixed by Michael Harris at EastWest Studios and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty at Nomograph Mastering in Los Angeles. The musicians on the record are a mix of LA-based players Leland Sklar, Dean Parks, Drew Erickson, Chris Caswell and Joey Waronker, as well as New Zealand musicians Ben Lemi, Leo Coghini, Jacqui Nyman, Moana Leota, Iris Little and Justin Clarke.

To own a copy or stream more of “Shouldna Come Here Tonight”, along with nine more of McKenzie’s songs, Freak Out City is available now on CD/LP/all streaming services from Sub Pop. LP purchased from megamart.subpop.com in North America, MegaMart Europe in the UK + EU, Bret’s live shows and any local record store, will receive the limited Loser Edition on Glacial Blue (NA) or Light Rosé (UK/EU) vinyl (all vinyl color editions whilst stock lasts!).