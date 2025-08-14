Verses GT Featuring Jacques Greene & Nosaj Thing Share New Single “Found”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Today, Verses GT have shared their latest song, “Found,” which is the new single from their self-titled debut album, that will be out on September 12, through LUCKYME. The ditty is one of the anchors of the new collaborative album because it combines the most urgent elements of the two producers’ respective styles and creating something that feels refreshingly vital.

Following the “buzzing, emotional dance anthem,” (Stereogum) “Your Light,” “Found” is at once sparse and heavy, created by chopping while recording. While reflecting on the track, Nosaj Thing said “We almost finished two or three songs in three, four hours. We were locked in. I think this was the first track where [Greene] did capture and started chopping up while it was still running.” Jacques Greene adds: “It has this extremely loopy feel, but the vocals never repeat. They never settle into a chop pattern.”

Verses GT is the new collaborative project from Thing and Greene, encompassing an album, a worldwide live tour and immersive moving image. Their self-titled and debut album is a heavyweight and tangible record that expresses a bold and elegant vision reflecting both lived-in and lived-through modern times.