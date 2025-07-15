Jacques Greene And Nosaj Thing Release New Song “Your Light” Featuring George Riley And Announce New Album Verses GT For September 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour July 15th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Garage DJ’s Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing have released a single for their upcoming album Verses GT which is a joint effort under their collaborative project of the same name. The project has been teased for some time with sporadic single releases under the Verses GT name having been released as far back as 2023 but alongside this newest track we are finally graced with some actual information about the shadowy project including a release date slated for September 12th on UK electronic powerhouse label LUCKYME records.

The single which accompanies this announcement is a very chill piece of classic UK dubstep called ‘Your Light’. The song is extremely reminiscent of Burial’s early work with reverb soaked keys, hypnotic cycling beats and a ghostly vocal performance from UK R&B auteur, George Riley.

As the long rollout for this album would lead you to believe, these songs have been incubating for quite some time, with each tailor made to ensure maximum poignancy and sonic complexity. In Jacques Greene’s words “There’s a hazy, meditative weight to Verses GT, not in an overtly emotional way, but as the result of intention and purpose. The album is coupled with an understated confidence to strip things back and cause a slow down in our everyday—an internal and external move that exists if we want it to.” For as heady as this may sound, the tracks which result from this process of mindful creation are no less danceable and vibey than any previous work from either artist but instead carries a pronounced level of nuance which can only be found through collaboration.

Give the new track a listen here:

Verses GT Tracklist:

1. Fragment

2. Unknown

3. Your Light (ft. George Riley)

4. Left

5. Wan

6. Forever (ft. KUČKA)

7. Found

8. Intention

9. Angels (ft. TYSON)

10. Vision + Television