Neko Case Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Winchester Mansion Of Sound”

Katie Poon August 14th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

Singer-songwriter Neko Case announced the dates for her 2026 North American Tour, alongside the release of a new single titled “Winchester Mansion of Sound”. Case’s single teases her upcoming album Neon Grey Midnight Green, due September 6 of this year.

Case’s 2026 North American tour dates begin Jan. 8 and include shows from Montreal, Quebec, to Miami, Florida, ending on Jan. 31. The 2026 tour follows her 2025 fall tour, kicking off this October until November.

“Winchester Mansion of Sound” is a blend of mellow synth against bright keys, with Case’s unique vocals. In the last minute of the song, the track adds drums, bass and guitar, complementing the previous sound of the song with a brighter, more upbeat rhythm.

According to a press release, “Winchester Mansion of Sound” was inspired by Case’s late friend and collaborator, Dexter Romweber of the Flat Duo Jets. The song was in part inspired by Robbie Basho’s “Orphan’s Lament” and the “Down Down Baby” nursery rhyme. According to Case, Robbie Basho’s “Orphan’s Lament” is the “saddest song ever.”

Along with the rest of her upcoming album Neon Grey Midnight Green, “Winchester Mansion of Sound” is Case’s first new music released this decade following her 2018 album Hell On. More than her past albums, Neon Grey Midnight Green was created with a full band to remind listeners of a human presence in the tracks. Case was proud to share this album as a producer, especially as a gender fluid person.

“There are so few producers who are women, nonbinary, or trans,” Case said. “People don’t think of us as an option. I’m proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my case.”

WINTER 2026 TOUR DATES

January 8 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

January 9 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

January 10 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

January 11 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

January 12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

January 14 – Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall

January 15 – Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre

January 16 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

January 17 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

January 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount

January 20 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown

January 21 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore

January 22 – Carmel, IN @ Palladium

January 23 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

January 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

January 27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

January 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

January 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Decca Live

January 30 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live