Taylor Swift Now Owns The Masters of Her Original Albums

Leila DeJoui May 31st, 2025 - 1:48 AM

The Grammy-award winning popstar, Taylor Swift, has gained complete control of her entire music discography. This includes all of her original recordings of her songs, which she has announced on May 30, 2025. In efforts to have control over her music, she has been re-recording and releasing all of her albums from her first album until her Reputation album which was released in 2017. According to an article by Consequence Sound, Swift purchased her original masters from Shamrock Capital, the private equity firm that had gotten them from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2020. Swift had paid about $360 million in order to gain full control.

In June of 2019, Braun purchased Swift’s masters without her knowledge. This resulted in Swift making the decision to re-record all of her songs, which would give her the control over those songs. However, in 2020, Braun had put the masters up for sale and when Swift’s team were planning to negotiate, they were asked to sign an NDA which would prevent them from talking negatively about Braun. So far, Swift has released four re-recorded albums, which include songs “from the vault,” which are songs that she had written at the time but never put on the original albums. She has released the re-recorded versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989 so far. On May 30, 2025, Swift had announced that she now owns her songs. She posted a statement on her website which states:

I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words:

All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.

And all my music videos.

All the concert films.

The album art and photography.

The unreleased songs.

The memories. The magic. The madness.

Every single era.

My entire life’s work.

To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me – so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.

All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they’ve handled every interaction we’ve had has been honest, fair, and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me. My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams. I am endlessly thankful. My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.

I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch. I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.

I’m extremely heartened by the conversations this saga has reignited within my industry among artists and fans. Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings in their record contract because of this fight, I’m reminded of how important it was for all of this to happen. Thank you for being curious about something that used to be thought of as too industry-centric for broad discussion. You’ll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted and ended us up here.

Thanks to you and your goodwill, teamwork, and encouragement, the best things that have ever been mine… finally actually are.

Elated and amazed,

Taylor