Hell’s Heroes Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Voivod, Udo Dirkschneider, Tankard & More

Hell’s Heroes Festival is coming back to Houston’s White Oak Music Hall from March 19 to 21, 2026. It’s known as one of the biggest metal parties in the U.S., and this year’s lineup is already packed with some amazing bands.

One of the main draws is German metal legend Udo Dirkschneider, who’ll be playing a special set celebrating the 40th anniversary of Accept’s classic album Balls to the Wall. Canadian band, Voivod, will take fans back with a set focused on their ’80s music, showing off their unique and experimental metal style. German thrash veterans Tankard will bring their fast, energetic songs and Seattle’s Sanctuary will deliver their powerful heavy metal sound.

You can also catch U.S. power metal heroes Virgin Steele, the reunited Canadian metal band 3 Inches of Blood and H.O.L.M.E.S, featuring Chris Holmes from W.A.S.P. Italian band Bulldozer, Swedish trio Grand Magus and Los Angeles group White Wizzard are also on the list, adding even more variety.

Other great bands joining the fest include speed metal group Hellbutcher from Scandinavia, Brazil’s black metal band Power from Hell, horror themed band BAT, Belgian speedsters Bütcher, German thrashers Vulture, Mexican thrash band Phantom and early Charleston metal band Interceptor.