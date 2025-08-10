Robert Finley Announces New Dan Auerbach-Produced Album Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya For October 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 10th, 2025 - 12:43 AM

R&B artist Robert Finley has announced his latest album, Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya which will be released on October 10. The new album sees Finley tapping into the gospel genre and infusing it with the blues and R&B. Finley recently shared that he always wanted to make a gospel album, stating, “Making a gospel record was the first thing I ever wanted to do. I’ve had at least one gospel song on each album, and I even did a gospel song on America’s Got Talent. One of the guys said he didn’t know if it was the type of crowd for that, but some of those people were in tears.”

The album was produced by Dan Auerbach who went on to praise Finley for his skill. The album features Auerbach, Barrie Cadogan, Malcolm Catto, Tommy Brenneck, Ray Jacildo and some vocal support from Finley’s daughter, Christy Johnson. Despite all the moving parts, the album was entirely improvised and tracked in a single day. Auerbach explained, “Back in the day when Robert played for tips, he’d ask people questions and improvise songs for them on the spot. That was the method, and that was the way, and choosing that direction – everything improvised, playing, singing and writing off the cuff – sparked a session of divinely inspired creativity, because letting the spirit move him is a trademark of Finley’s creative process.” Finley has also connected his incredible ability to improvise with his close relationship with God, saying he simply lets God speak through him.

Although Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya does not come out until October 10, it can be pre-ordered here. Fans of Finley can also get a sneak peek at the new album by listening to one of the album’s lead tracks, “Helping Hand.” The track was also accompanied by a fitting music video that sees Finley giving listeners a real lecture.

Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya Tracklist: