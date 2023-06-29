Robert Finley Releases “What Goes Around (Comes Around)” Ahead of His Forthcoming LP ‘Black Bayou’

Artist Robert Finley has announced his fourth studio album Black Bayou, will be released on October 27 by Easy Eye Sound. Finley is joined again by frequent collaborator and producer Dan Auerbach for a swaggering record that tells Finley’s story of his life in the bayou of Louisiana.

Also Finley has released his first single “What Goes Around (Comes Around),” which is a swampy rock track that shows off Finley’s smooth vocals. The music video is directed by Tim Hardiman.

In the press release Finley states: “You gotta reap what you sow… do to another what you would have done to you. Be real, tell the truth. For all those out there hurting, you just have to keep the faith. I’ve seen it over the years, especially with my career – you got to put joy out into the world and it will come back. It’s never been anything short of the truth for me.”

Black Bayou is a portrait of Louisiana from an insider who’s lived there all his life and coalesces all of the vibrant genres bubbling in the bayou from gospel, blues, rock and roll and more.

With the album, Finley created a vivid collection of songs that depict life in North Louisiana, with him playing the role of charismatic and knowledgeable tour guide.

Black Bayou Tracklist