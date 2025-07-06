Foreigner Announces New Album Foreigner 4 For September 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 6th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Foreigner have announced the release of an extensive super deluxe edition of their 1981 multi-platinum album, 4. The original album released on July 2, 1981 and set the record for most amount of time at #1 on the Billboard charts than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records, thus surpassing other famous bands such as AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin. Its incredible success also led it to becoming 6x Platinum in the U.S., 4x Platinum in Canada, Platinum in Australia and Germany as well as Gold in several other countries. This achievement not only made 4 a hit, but also an international smash-hit which is much harder to come by. 4 also featured three singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which were “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Urgent” and “Juke Box Hero.” To celebrate one of Foreigner’s most successful albums, the band is releasing a Foreigner 4 Deluxe version that will come out on September 12.

The deluxe version will feature a newly remastered Stereo or ATMOS version and a five-disc CD/Blu-ray package. The package includes a booklet that contains over 60 exclusive photos, five unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of songs, 15 instrumentals and 15 live performances from their 1981-1982 4 world tour. There will also be a digital deluxe release that features alternate versions, instrumentals and live performances from the 4 era. The Foreigner 4 Deluxe album will be available on black vinyl and can be pre-ordered here. Regarding the new version, Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones stated, “Recording our fourth album took the better part of two years. It was something that just had to be right and I truly believe that Mutt Lange, Lou, Rick, Dennis, and I accomplished something very special. This package, and particularly the stunning Atmos mixes present a spectacular culmination of one of the most exciting periods of my life.”

Additionally, current Foreigner members Luis Maldonado (lead vocals/guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards) Bruce Watson (guitars) and Chris Frazier (drums) will be going on a special Foreigner 4 Deluxe tour in December. This tour will also be Luis Maldonado’s first time performing for major U.S. shows as the lead vocalist. He will also be joined by Foreigner royalty, original lead vocalist Lou Gramm who will guest on a few songs throughout the tour. The tour will begin on December 3 at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY and end on December 13 at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport, PA. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tracklist for 1LP Stereo Remix:

Side 1:

“Night Life” “Juke Box Hero” “Break It Up” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” “Luanne”

Side 2: