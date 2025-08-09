KennyHoopla Shares New Song “Orphan” And Announces New EP A Wonderful Life For September 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 9th, 2025 - 11:55 PM

Indie rock artist KennyHoopla is back with a new track titled “orphan//” that sees the artist tackling his feelings of grief after his mother’s passing three years ago. “orphan//” is an energetic pop-punk track filled with nostalgic synths and deep vocals. Kenny specifically took inspiration from bands such as the Drums and New Order. Regarding the track, Kenny stated, “I felt the strongest about the song from the start. It’s about wanting to pick someone up and help them- but there’s no single way to grieve. There’s no exact process for it, and sometimes the puzzle pieces just don’t fit.” He continued, “It has made me feel very depressed, but I have to somehow power through and be ready to fight again, even when your fucking arms are broken.”

“orphan//” is a part of Kenny’s upcoming EP titled conditions of an orphan// which is set to release on September 19. The EP marks a momentous moment in his musical career as it is his fifth EP and final release before his debut album. The new EP is a strong final piece before the album that allows listeners to understand what the singer is currently going through. Conditions of an orphan// focuses on themes of grief, trauma, revenge and love. It was produced by Paramore’s Zac Farro and Mike Elizondo. Kenny shared the meaning behind the EP’s title, stating, “A lot of the time, I just feel very alone, like an orphan. I’m just trying to find a home, literally and metaphorically- as a person, and as someone in the music industry. I’m trying to see where I fit in, given the circumstances of life that everyone has to go through.” Despite this struggle, KennyHoopla is dedicated to fighting to find his place in the world, both musically and personally. The new EP marks both the end of Kenny’s era of smaller projects and the beginning of his journey into albums.

Conditions of an orphan// Tracklist: