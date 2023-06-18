KennyHoopla and Travis Barker Collaborate On New Track “Sabotage//”

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 18th, 2023 - 3:02 PM

KennyHoopla, pop-punk, indie rock and hip-hop artist is working on his Blink And You’ll Miss It EP, produced by Travis Barker. According to Stereogum, the artists have previously worked together, as in 2021 Barker also produced KennyHoopla’s Survivor’s Guilt: The Mixtape. To prepare listeners for the release of his new EP next month, he has released a new single called “SABOTAGE//.” Listen to KennyHoopla’s new single via the official video below.

The single features a lot of guitar shredding and drum set pounding. The music is passionate and intense, but carries a feeling of sadness. This is mirrored by the song’s lyrics and narrative. KennyHoopla says that “SABOTAGE//” is about the self-destructive nature of self-awareness, and about how it can “always find another way to ruin things.”

“‘Sabotage’ is about becoming so self-aware as a person you end up being restricted by invisible boundaries and blurred lines,” the artist explains. “Becoming a toxic mixture of everyone’s one viewpoint swirled inside of your head until everything is right and wrong at the same time and you end up paralyzed, not being an actual progression for anyone at all, burning everything you touch. Stretching a smile for other people’s happiness is never worth the sadness in the end. There is a great pain that comes with trying to be a good or fair person in this current world, an even greater ego death that you most likely never even got a chance to build but we stay silent and pure as we can for the possibility of ‘peace’ one day, the pictures never do justice.”