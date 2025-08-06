Wolf Alice Shares Stellar New Single “White Horses”

Home News Katie Poon August 6th, 2025 - 7:12 PM

The English rock band Wolf Alice shared a new single titled “White Horses” on Wednesday, teasing their new upcoming album The Clearing, set to release on August 22. The single follows after former releases “Bloom Baby Bloom” and “The Sofa”. An official lyric video was released for “White Horses” on the same day.

“White Horses” used a mix of drums, guitar and harmonious vocals that emphasize an acoustic sound with a propelling beat. According to drummer and songwriter Joel Amey, “White Horses” was the only song from The Clearing in which Amey contributed lead vocals.

“I was inspired by what songs we had already that were becoming The Clearing; the sonic shapes we were creating, the big acoustics, the harmonies, but I wanted to underpin it with a driving krautrock beat,” Joel explained.



The song lyrics focus on Amey’s family, his journey with Wolf Alice throughout his twenties and a growing curiosity for his background as he grew older. “White Horses” addresses Amey’s shifting definition of home and the chosen family he has with the band, with unanswered questions about the roots of his heritage.

“We’ve never really known where we came from in terms of heritage until recently. My mum and aunt were adopted, and for years it posed questions of identity and where our roots lay for all of us, but for me, they never seemed like answers I needed to find out,” Amey said. “‘White Horses was me trying to put all that into a tune, and Ellie, Joff and Theo helped me all along the way.”

The accompanying music video features scenes of the band posing in a natural setting with lyrics appearing at the bottom of the screen. Segments of the music video focus on the guitar, the leaves, the trees and the lighting around the band.

Wolf Alice hopes to convey the exploration of love, loss and human connection from the coming-of-age experience through The Clearing while showcasing the fun, ambition and ability of the band.