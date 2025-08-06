The National’s Matt Berninger Shares Cinematic New Video For “Nowhere Special”

Home News Katie Poon August 6th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

The National frontman and lyricist Matt Berninger shared a music video on Aug. 5 to accompany the single “Nowhere Special”, which was released May 30 this year on Berninger’s most recent album, Get Sunk.

“Nowhere Special” is a mix of mellow guitar, drums and expressive lyrics that mirror the themes of the album, capturing the complexities of the human experience. The music video features Berninger’s brother Tom Berninger, who steps in to act as his brother walking through various landscapes.

“I haven’t seen a performance as good as Tom Berninger’s since Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ music video,” said Matt. “And I haven’t seen directing as good as Chris Sgroi’s since Spike Jonze directed Fatboy Slim’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ music video.”

The music video also stars touring bandmate Ronboy (Julia Laws), who shared her excitement working with the brothers.

“When Matt asked me to take part in a video starring one of my favorite actors, Tom Berninger, I knew I had to sharpen my silver screen chops. Their sibling dynamic is as sincere and entertaining off-screen as it is on,” Laws said.

Designer Tom Snyder designed the cream-colored suit centered throughout the music video worn by the brothers. Snyder weighed in on the experience of contributing to the project with his work.

“Having two brothers myself, it’s really touching to see Matt and Tom’s connection here. Getting to see my work worn by two stylish dudes, bringing new color to my favorite song on the album, is just a bonus!” Snyder said.

Following a successful U.S. tour and trio shows across the U.K. this year, Berninger will head back to the U.K. and Europe later this month with Ronboy.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer