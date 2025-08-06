Anamanaguchi Shares Fun New Single “Buckwild”

Home News Katie Poon August 6th, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Pop-rock band Anamanaguchi released a new single titled “Buckwild” this Wednesday, previewing their upcoming album, Anyway, to be released this Friday, August 8. The single was released alongside an accompanying music video.

“Buckwild” is a rock anthem with upbeat rhythm, dynamic guitar and expressive vocals and lyrics. The song appreciates life in the company of others, away from the digital world and systems of work. According to the band, “Buckwild” is a callback to answer the question that was posed in their previous single, “Rage (Kitchen Sink)”.

“If ‘Rage…’ posed the central question behind Anyway (‘where are we gonna go now?) when a person’s own anger towards the systemic machines of power can be manipulated into a tool to further strengthen those same machines, ‘Buckwild’ offers an answer to that question,” the Anamanaguchi explained. “It’s an anthem for friends unplugging, slacking off, and metaphorically ‘going up state’ for a long weekend to get in touch with themselves and find the strength to confront life’s hardships together.”

The music video features a series of clips from different forms of media, like video games and meme formats, compiled to form what the band described as “some epicsauce millennial type shit.” The band clarified the lack of time and money for the music video originally planned for “Buckwild” due to their focus on the Batman-themed video for “Magnet”. Text in the video also defended the band’s appreciation for “being oldheads” with a lack of vertical content.



Anamanaguchi announced an Anyway Bandcamp listening party for Thursday, Aug. 7, for fans to stream the record with the band before its global release. The band will also host a livestream on the following Saturday from the “American Football house” in Urbana, IL, where they wrote the album.