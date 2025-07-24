Anamanaguchi Share Raw New Single & Video “Rage (Kitchen Sink)”

Home News Katie Poon July 24th, 2025 - 3:28 AM

Anamanaguchi released a new single previewing their upcoming album this Wednesday, “Rage (Kitchen Sink)”.The band’s album, Anyway, is due August 8 with two singles, “Darcie” and “Magnet,” already released.

“Rage (Kitchen Sink)” comprises punk and digital elements with melodic vocals. According to the band, the single confronted digital boredom and rage in friendships that have evolved over the last few years.

“‘Rage’ is a statement of where we’re at as a band, as people in the world. It’s the heart of the album for us, and we’re happy to finally share it with you,” the band shared. “The word injustice barely scratches the surface of the worldwide dehumanization we have seen unfold the past few years, and ‘Rage’ was our way of exploring those feelings in a song.”

According to a press release, Anamanaguchi aimed to explore rage as the main theme in the album with “Rage (Kitchen Sink)” as a central part. The album also captures the creativity, energy and friendship of the four members Peter Berkman, James DeVito, Luke Silas and Ary Warnaar. Compared to their usual digital process, the group wrote in a living room-turned-practice space and united live instruments with vocals from every member. The album was produced, mixed and recorded by Dave Fridmann with additional production from the band.

The single was accompanied by a music video directed by Lucy Gan and animated by AOK, which depicted the band performing the song in grayscale and colored footage with sketch effects. The music video effects include outlines of the band and an array of different shapes in doodles.



Anamanaguchi recently announced two California shows for San Diego’s Voodoo Room and Fullerton’s Programme Skate & Sound, with an upcoming fall tour.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister