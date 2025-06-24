Anamanaguchi Unveils Batman-Themed Video For New Single “Magnet”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 24th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

Chiptune icons Anamanaguchi have returned with a brand new single entitled “Magnet.” The Jared Raab-directed music video for the track is draped in the darkness of Gotham City, paying homage to Batman’s rich cinematic universe with clips of the films interspersed throughout the visual.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track and its visual accompaniment, the band offered, “‘Magnet’ is a love song with some extreme feelings–an almost dark romance that feels like it’s gliding out of control in a blissful way. We realized after the fact that this balance is a key part of the formula for Batman music. We’re tired of old, hugely popular songs getting reworked as orchestral versions for movie trailers… memorable hooks slowed down & drenched in reverb. We want to make something new.”

“Magnet” marks the latest single from the band’s forthcoming album Anyway, which is set to arrive on August 8 via Polyvinyl Record Co. The track follows lead single “Darcie” which was released alongside the album announcement last month. The band is also set to provide the soundtrack for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim video game Scott Pilgrim EX which is expected to arrive early next year.

Anamanaguchi will be hitting the road in late summer/early fall, kicking off their tour with an opening show at The Crocodile in Seattle, Washington on September 4. Their trek will come to an end with a concert at House Of Blues Orlando in Florida on October 17. Special guests throughout the run of shows include Be Your Own Pet, Sobs, Full Body 2, Shy Boys and Ovlov.

Anamanaguchi Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

09/04 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile *

09/05 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theater *

09/06 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

09/09 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s *

09/10 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

09/13 – San Diego, CA – Casbah *

09/14 – Las Vegas, NV – PORTAL – Area 15 *

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell %

09/17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile %

09/18 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace %

09/19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s %

09/20 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory %

09/22 – Denver, CO – Summit ^

09/24 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck ^

09/25 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

09/26 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall +

09/27 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater +

09/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater ^

10/01 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre ^

10/02 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s ^

10/03 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick ^

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre ^

10/06 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House &

10/07 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD &

10/08 – Boston, MA – Royale &

10/10 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club &

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel &

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts &

10/14 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

10/15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel %

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) %

10/17 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando %

* w/ Sobs

^ w/ Full Body 2

+ w/ Shy Boys

& w/ Ovlov

% w/ Be Your Own Pet

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister