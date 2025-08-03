Slayyyter Shares Glitchy New Single & Video “Beat Up Chanel$”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 3rd, 2025 - 8:54 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Slayyyter just dropped her new single “Beat Up Chanel$” and it’s a loud, messy, and emotional track that captures the weird mix of feeling empty but still wanting more. It’s her first release with RECORDS / Columbia and sets the tone for a new chapter in her music.

The song slaps you in the face right from the start with glitchy beats, sharp sounds and lyrics that bounce between flexing and falling apart. She sings about designer clothes, motel parties and numb nights out, but in the middle of it all, there’s a quiet line that slips through, “I want something for real.” It’s quick, but it lingers and shows there’s more going on beneath the surface.

The video matches the energy of the track perfectly. Co-directed by Slayyyter herself, it’s full of dirt, flashing lights and broken glamour. She’s sitting near a trailer, dancing in the back of someone’s backyard with grown men fighting/working out, shooting a gun and looking like a party girl. It resembles a half remembered night.

She said the song was inspired by her teenage years which included hanging out in parking lots, watching boys at skateparks, dying her hair purple and dreaming about things she couldn’t have. Now, at 28, she looks back at all that and sees how not much has changed. It’s still chaos, just a different version of it.