GWAR’s Blothar Defends Public Media After Recession Act Passes “This Could Very Well Silence Music!”

Michelle Grisales July 16th, 2025 - 11:46 PM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

GWAR’s Blöthar the Berserker is rallying fans to defend public media after the Senate passed the Rescissions Act, which proposes cutting $9 billion in government funding. Brooklyn Vegan reported that among the proposed cuts is $1.1 billion previously approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, threatening the futures of PBS, NPR and countless local media stations across the country.

In a fiery message posted to GWAR’s Instagram, Blöthar urged the public to act before the bill returns to the House of Representatives for further review. “Public media is in danger!” he warned, referencing how Fred Rogers once testified before Congress in 1969 to help secure funding for the CPB. “Mr. Rogers brought love and light into the world, into a dark and hateful world.”

Blöthar stressed that this funding loss “could very well silence the music,” and might force smaller rural stations off the air. “It’s gonna take away art and culture from the lives of people,” he added. “Rise up, people! In the name of Fred Rogers! In the name of Big Bird! And the drunken Lady Elaine Fairchilde!”

He encouraged fans to call their representatives and push to remove the anti-public media section from what he called the “Big Beautiful Bill” and emphasized that time is running out.

GWAR are currently wrapping up a tour with Lamb of God and will hit the road again this fall for their 40th anniversary tour with Helmet, Dwarves and Blood Vulture. The tour officially kicks off July 24 in Richmond, Virginia and wraps up November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.