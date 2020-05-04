Independent Musician’s Union Sends Letter to Congress Demanding Aid Signed by Downtown Boys, DIIV, Speedy Ortiz, Lee Ranaldo, Thursday, Zola Jesus, Guy Picciotto & More

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 10:41 PM

A plethora of musicians including Downtown Boys, DIIV, Speedy Ortiz, Lee Ranaldo, Thursday, Zola Jesus and Guy Picciotto have sent a letter to congress demanding aid as an independent musicians union. Called The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW), the letter comes in six parts, calling for an expansion of government benefits, and emergency funding for programs in need.

The first part calls for the expansion of the CARES Act unemployment benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, throughout the end of the year. The second calls for an extension of these benefits to all people residing in the US regardless of their immigration status.

“Many of us have been out of work since early March,” the letter reads.”Even when we receive the promised benefits, it will be too little and too late to survive the catastrophe facing our industry.”

The next few parts call for emergency funding for the NEA, NEH, and CPB, and funding of the US Post Office, which has been beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other provisions include seeking medicare for all and “a national rent and mortgage cancellation for all for the duration of the crisis.”

Other prominent performers who signed the bill include Torres, La Dispute, Dan Boecker of Wolf Parade, Julia Holter, Alice Bag, Eve 6, Algiers, Moaning, Frankie Cosmos, A Hawk and a Hacksaw, Mary Lattimore, Thalia Zedek, No Joy, War on Women, Why?, Girlpool, New Bomb Turks, Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven and Charly Bliss.

Downtown Boy’s member Joey La Neve DeFrancesco wrote the statement and is one of the union’s co-organizers. The punk outfit released Cost of Living in 2017, which was produced by Guy Picciotto. Picciotto is best known as the vocalist and guitarist for Fugazi..

Indie rock outfit DIIV released Deceiver last year. Check out our interview with the band here.

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz has ventured into a solo project called Sad13, which released a Christmas song last year, while Ranaldo (best known forhis role in Sonic Youth) teamed up with Raül Refree for Names of North End Women earlier this year.

Post hardcore/emo outfit Thursday toured last winter, while alternative artist Zola Jesus covered the Black Sabbath classic “Changes.”

Check out the full letter, and artists who signed below:

TO

SPEAKER PELOSI,

SENATOR SCHUMER,

AND ALL MEMBERS OF THE US HOUSE AND SENATE:

We the undersigned musicians appreciate your efforts to extend certain benefits to us and other self-employed people in the third COVID relief package.

However, few of us have received enough support to survive the crisis. Many states have yet to distribute PUA benefits to self-employed workers, most of us are still awaiting stimulus checks, and our overdue rent, medical debt, student debt, utility bills, food costs, medical costs, and more continue to pile up. Many of us were never even eligible for expanded benefits because of immigration status. Many of us have been out of work since early March. Even when we receive the promised benefits, it will be too little and too late to survive the catastrophe facing our industry.

As such, we add our voices to workers across the country on the following.

1. We demand an extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, through at least the remainder of 2020. Live music will be one of the last businesses to reopen, and music workers will need support until that happens.

2. We demand the extension of benefits to all Americans in need, regardless of their immigration status.

3. We demand a national rent and mortgage cancellation for all for the duration of the crisis, in order to ensure housing security, and to save our music venues, small businesses, and non-profits.

4. We demand emergency supplemental funding to the NEA, NEH, and CPB, and that the new relief package authorize emergency regranting to individuals.

5. We demand that Medicare be expanded immediately to cover everyone in the country.

6. We demand that the US Post Office be given all necessary funding, with no rate increases and no privatization. The Post Office is a necessity for musicians and other artists who ship recorded music and other merchandise.

The above include the bare minimum needed to ensure that musicians, self-employed people, and all workers are able to survive the COVID crisis and its devastating economic aftermath with dignity. Musicians and artists perform labor that provides entertainment, comfort, and meaning, for countless Americans, particularly during quarantine. If we are to continue producing through this crisis and afterward, we must have rights, respect, and immediate economic relief.

Signed by the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) and the following artists,

Damon & Naomi

Riobamba

Downtown Boys

Eve 6

Algiers

of Montreal

Moaning

Frankie Cosmos

Sammus

Henry Hank

Curt Oren

Painted Zeros

dj haram

Ester

Jess Shoman

Jim Hill

Isabel Reidy

Too Free

Stolen Jars

David Palazola

Raia Was

Arthur Moon

Simulcast

Alice Bag

Guy Picciotto ( Fugazi, Rites of Spring)

Shady Bug

Naomi Yang

J. Mamana

DAP The Contract

La Neve

Kohinoorgasm

Damon Krukowski

Evan Greer

Clear Channel

Gauche

Dan Boeckner

Wet Leather

Joe DeGeorge

Harry and the Potters

Michaud Savage

iji

Cannons

Dueling Whitneys

Market

L.A. Takedown / Aaron M Olson

DJ Dayglow

Chris Cohen

Lori Goldston

Dogbreth

Amato Zinno

Jonny Kosmo

Kim Logan

Booker Stardrum

PlayPlay

trinkets

Luisa muhr

Dear Nora

Andrew Glasgow

Harness Flux

Rafael Nunez

Groupie

Ashley Kossakowski

HORDE

Potty Mouth

Jane Doe Ensemble

Erica Dawn Lyle (Bikini Kill/AquaShade)

David Huckfelt

Heather Elle

Marquavius James

Michele Kappel

KHORIKOS

Amanda Bartley

Cristy Road Carrera

Scott Garlock

Ari Fouriezos

Jess Huetteman

Paul Burkett

Sister Raymos

shane

Kaela

Julia Holter

Newborn Huskies

Humeysha

Peter Winnipeg

Glitterer

Nat Baldwin

Amar Lal

John ” Coconutz” Chittwood

Pretty Purgatory records

Unholy Two

Michael Noyce

Marc Smason

Asher Platts

Jill Burstein

Kenneth Reveiz

Chip Hale

T.J. Masters

Emily Harris

Mutual Benefit

rhys hastings

The_blue_haired_girl

Couture Detour

John Marquez

David Palazola

Mega Bog

Dennis Bathory-Kitsz

Phillip Golub

The Ophelias

Greg Schlotthauer

Swaya

Pieter Hilton (Typhoon, Sunbathe)

Lara Driscoll

Laser Background

Gouge Away

Aaron J. Shay

A Hawk and A Hacksaw

DIIV

La Dispute

Hiro Kone

NFlorin

bathtub cig

Tashi Wada

Jenise Reedus

Joan Anderman

Half Waif

Ryan H. Walsh

Charles Mxxn

Jonathan Birkholz

Alex Lichtenauer

Katie Lee

Nate Kinsella

Lee Ranaldo

Aaron Edgcomb

IE

Angel Davanport

Dougie Poole

Philip Bardowell

Hellrazor

Amari Newman (sleepwalker)

aloe lonely

The Sapsuckers

heather trost

Ciemme

THE PICTURES BAND

Sloane Angel Hilton

Sad13

Speedy Ortiz

Karna Ray

The Kominas

Unibrow

Fay Pordon

Maya Lo

Chris Bernhardt/ BMR4

Jesse Poe

Tanakh

Diet Cig

Tonks & the Aurors

Ryan Mahan | Dead Meat

Matt Maggiacomo

Katie Alice Greer

Shahjehan Khan

Jeremy McMaham

Tanya Donelly

Tashi Dorji

Larry Crane

Aaron Jonah Lewis

Mary Lattimore

Monoculture

Greg Kelley

Nicky Devine

Bridget St. John

James Hoff

P Michael -ONO

Derek Baron

Ben Chasny

Thalia Zedek

Banny Grove

Teenage Afterglow

Shannon Rose Riley, ONO

Hether Fortune

Geoff Rickly/Thursday

No Joy

ZOLA JESUS

Cold Showers

Michael Berdan / Uniform

connor tomaka, ONO

Telefon Tel Aviv

heather kapplow

Holy People

Forest Management

Lysa Flores

Razor Clam

Rikki Watson

Dusty Watson

Emily Reo

Mikhail Shraga

Andy Graydon

Pinkwash

The Rare Forms

Scarves

Spencer Compton / Proper Nouns

TBASA

Michael Abbate

Taryn Dorsey

Aeon Corvidae

Da Wei Wang

Tobacco City

The Fabulous Downey Brothers

Sonny Falls

TV Coahran/Gazebos

WAR ON WOMEN

Patrick Galactic

La Fonda

Dave Segal

Quillan Roe for the Roe Family Singers

buzzbtns

THE CURLS

Tobias the Owl

Fernando House

Garrick Rawlings

Animal Hospital

Marco Buccelli

David Stern

Fur Dixon

travis

ONO

jeff hersch

Ushamami

Kim Boekbinder

Tom Van Buskirk (Javelin, Actual Magic)

Lee Tesche

SRSQ

Matt Tong

Nate Donmoyer

Privacy Issues

Hiro Kone

Moor Mother

Joe Malinowski

Lucas Knapp

Told Slant

psychic of orange

Nacey

Charly Bliss

Baths

Jeff Berner

Jacob Nathan

Andy Pitcher

Lia Braswell

WHY? / Yoni Wolf

Ishai Barnoy

Bird Streets

Cory Juba

Marley McNamara

Yohuna

TORRES

Kat and the Hurricane

Freezing Cold

Tomberlin

Guerilla Toss

No Baby

Joe Oakes

Squirrel flower

Late Bloomer

Max Del Viscio

Mannequin Pussy

Connor Sullivan

Maneka

Flochango and the Moneyshots

Hannah Feldman

PLEASURES

Burgers

Long Neck

Black Tabs

The Goodbye Party

Bernard pilon

Paige Beller

Flick Liver

HXXS

Bedbug

Liza Anne

Bren Lukens / Modern Baseball

Uncle Monsterface

Feyer

Shell of a Shell

Lucy Stone

Woozles

Cleric

Panini Girlfriend

Girlpool

Hartsick

Tapir

NEW BOMB TURKS

matt reber – new bomb turks

OK Glass

Zilched

Yellowbird

Macie Stewart

Magic Man

Fashion Club

Kevin Doherty

Ruben Tirado | Gold Steps, EDIU, Rare Bloom

Half Gringa

Young Marshall

Terror Pigeon

Tiny Deserts

Anomie Belle

Shaki Tavi // Leon Mosburg

Cassidy Andrews

Headboggle

John elliott

Adrien Young

Preston Mendell

Nixon/kato

caloric

Max Stephens (Bad Optics)

Double Libra

Microcosms

Coco Roy

Kid Congo Powers

Tim Keen (Ought)

Sydney Ha

Victoria Ruiz

Spineapples

Bacchae

Jo passed

cold weather boy

S.S. Something

Leonor Falcón

Bonsai Trees

Thin Lips

Joel Jerome

Jerry Paper

Lucy Arnell

Carinae

Grand Vapids

Noah Kohll

Bryn Bliska

Stef Chura

Radiator Hospital

Launder

Future Punx

The Acute

Craig McQuiston- Tour Manager: Kurtr Vile, MGMT, The War On Drugs

Jeff Rosenstock

richjensen

Marinara

Martin Arguelles

Kemba

Bradley Mehlenbacher

RENT STRIKE

Danny J. | Daniel J. W!shington

Tom Laroc

DJ Jeannie Hopper

Glass Bat

Tennis System

8ULENTINA

Kunal Prakash

Squish

Eli Winter

Sonoda

Chris Cote, Guitar & Backline Tech

Marni

Jon Catfish DeLorme

Stagehand

Hypoluxo

Charlie Vela

Geedomane

José Rivera (Proxemia)

David Badstubner

Jacopo Lanotte

Choke Chain

Alicia Ortiz

Beach Vacation

John Van Tongeren

Katrina Urton

Goldblush

The Deluxe Band

James Ringness

Ryan Packard

Chris Hamlett

Clear Capsule

Glockabelle

GILT

Kevin Smith

Acidgoat

Station Agent

Paula Henderson

alouette.

Sprain

Scott Daniel

SASAMI

Anna NastY

Jeff Haley- Wild Nothing

Brian Lawlor

Jonathan Schenke

The Digital Locomotive

Theodore Davis

Daniel Cooper – Lucky Bird Media

baby.com

The Other Half of the Sky

Charley James

Damper

Slang Terms

Erica Miller

Bethlehem Steel

James World

M. Roosevelt

NOVA ONE / Roz Raskin

Jen Ayers

gobbinjr

Sarah Cowell (tall child)

Bailey Lawless

Baby Grill

Heaven

Timeless Agents

Bebé Machete

Eli Namay

Bobby Cardos

BiG HUGE

Jo Alvarez

Kenneth M. Piekarski (Slashed Tires)

Kerry McCoy / Deafheaven

Boy Romeo

Ben Zucker

Found Space

Michael Serafin-Wells (Bipolar Explorer, Tremosphere)