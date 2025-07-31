Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Surprise Release New EP Megz of Ram

Home News Katie Poon July 31st, 2025 - 2:46 PM

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz released a new EP on Wednesday titled MęĞż øF rÅm (Megz of Ram.) The EP features four tracks, including the already released single “Blue Demon” and the highly anticipated unreleased single “Russian Coney Island”.

The synth and post-punk project of Megz of Ram captures the experience in many other projects released by Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. Produced by Chris Tabron, Megz of Ram further explores the band’s unique combination of rock, electronic and experimental music.

The electronic vocals recorded by Casablancas weave into the music of each track, creating an overall animated and dimensional sound. Each track expresses emotion while using an array of digital effects and sounds, exploring new musical styles with an uplifting and energetic energy.

The band, composed of Casablancas, guitarist Beardo, guitarist Amir Yaghami, drummer Alex Cawrapetis, keyboardist Jeff Kite and bassist Jake Bercovici, first announced the album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, along with a live performance of ‘Blue Demon’.

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz is expected to return to Europe this summer for festival shows, including a hometown performance with IDLES at Bristol’s Block Party Festival on Aug. 2.

Megz of Ram Tracklist:

Unholy Lover Blue Demon Russian Coney Island Drifto

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete