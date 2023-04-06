Nikki Lane Shares Message of Women Empowerment in Music Video for “Denim & Diamonds”

Home News Dita Dimone April 6th, 2023 - 9:57 AM

The enchanting Nikki Lane, renowned vocalist and songwriter from Nashville, unveils the electrifying video for her current single “Denim & Diamonds”. The video, directed by the honky tonk duo Wade Crescent and Chase Manhattan of L.A.’s legendary Desert 5 Spot, features close acquaintances of the illustrious Lane herself.

Filmed in L.A. with a do-it-yourself approach to highlight the song’s overarching message of female empowerment, the video boasts one-of-a-kind pieces from Lane’s exceptional Nashville vintage store, High Class Hillbilly, inclusive of Catherine D’Lish gowns, Esteemable Objects diamonds and jewelry, unique hat wear by Ben Kennimer, as well as Lane’s own custom western garb and botanical arrangements by Black Leaf Flowers.

The video for “Denim & Diamonds” captures this spirit perfectly—it follows Lane and her friends around L.A., from the desert to downtown Hollywood, embodying the song’s message of female empowerment through its cast. From start to finish, it’s clear that this is not just another pop video but rather an ode to friendship between women who support each other no matter what life throws their way. The title track from Lane’s critically acclaimed album, “Denim & Diamonds,” was released last year by New West Records . The prodigious Lane is currently on the second leg of her Denim & Diamonds Tour and set to headline shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and in addition to festival appearances at Stagecoach and Two Step Inn, as well as a handful of dates supporting Chris Stapleton. Refrain two seconds prior to regret, purchase tickets here to indulge in her music. Nikki Lane “Denim and Diamonds” Nikki Lane Tour Dates April 14—Houston, TX—Last Concert Café April 15—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn April 17—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater April 19 —Bozeman, MT—The Rialto April 21—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre April 22—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern April 23—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater April 24—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel April 26—El Paso, TX—Don Haskins Center* April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater* April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach May 5—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre May 6—Maryville, TN—The Shed May 19—Hurricane Mills, TN—Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival 2023 June 22—Valencia, ES—Loco Club June 23—Zaragoza, ES—Casa Del Loco June 24—Bilbao, ES—BBK Legends June 25—Madrid, ES—Noches de Botánico June 30—Roskilde, DK—Roskilde Festival July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival July 26—Floyd, VA—Floydfest August 26—Sant Louis Palace, MO—Evolution Festival October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena* October 6—University Park, PA—Bryce Jordan Center* October 7—Belmont Park, NY—UBS Arena* October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Selena Auditorium* October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center* October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center* October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center* October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center* October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion* October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

* with Chris Stapleton