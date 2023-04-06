Nikki Lane Shares Message of Women Empowerment in Music Video for “Denim & Diamonds”

The enchanting Nikki Lane, renowned vocalist and songwriter from Nashville, unveils the electrifying video for her current single “Denim & Diamonds”. The video, directed by the honky tonk duo Wade Crescent and Chase Manhattan of L.A.’s legendary Desert 5 Spot, features close acquaintances of the illustrious Lane herself.
Filmed in L.A. with a do-it-yourself approach to highlight the song’s overarching message of female empowerment, the video boasts one-of-a-kind pieces from Lane’s exceptional Nashville vintage store, High Class Hillbilly, inclusive of Catherine D’Lish gowns, Esteemable Objects diamonds and jewelry, unique hat wear by Ben Kennimer, as well as Lane’s own custom western garb and botanical arrangements by Black Leaf Flowers.
The video for “Denim & Diamonds” captures this spirit perfectly—it follows Lane and her friends around L.A., from the desert to downtown Hollywood, embodying the song’s message of female empowerment through its cast. From start to finish, it’s clear that this is not just another pop video but rather an ode to friendship between women who support each other no matter what life throws their way.
The title track from Lane’s critically acclaimed album, “Denim & Diamonds,” was released last year by New West Records . The prodigious Lane is currently on the second leg of her Denim & Diamonds Tour and set to headline shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and in addition to festival appearances at Stagecoach and Two Step Inn, as well as a handful of dates supporting Chris Stapleton. Refrain two seconds prior to regret, purchase tickets here to indulge in her music.
Nikki Lane “Denim and Diamonds”