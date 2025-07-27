Cloud Nothings Re-Release The Black Hole Understands And Life Is Only One Event Albums on Vinyl And Streaming For The First Time

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 27th, 2025 - 11:46 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Indie rock band Cloud Nothings have decided to give two of their previous albums a chance at a new sense of success. The two albums The Black Hole Understands and Life Is Only One Event were both released in 2020, making them a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Cloud Nothings have achieved about fifteen years worth of successful music, they believe that the two albums mentioned above did not sell as well due to the stress of the pandemic. The band’s vocalist and guitarist, Dylan Baldi reflected on the two albums, saying, “When these albums came out 5 years ago the world was in a pretty intense place, and when the idea of reissuing these albums initially came up I was averse to it. They felt like the product of a pandemic-influenced way of working and thinking, and it seemed okay to leave them exclusively available on Bandcamp.” He continued, “But listening back to them, they had a more hopeful sound than I remember, and a light and airy style that feels very singular amongst our records. The lyrics that I thought were deeply rooted in early Covid fear were actually much more universal and compelling than I realized.” Baldi continued to elaborate on the band’s decision to revive the two albums, stating, “It feels right to give these songs a wider release on streaming so more people can hear them divorced from the context of the world at the time. The albums stand up on their own as interesting records and should be fun to listen to for newer fans, and especially so to anyone who has been following our musical trajectory from the beginning.”

The Black Hole Understands and Life Is Only One Event have arrived on streaming services and can be pre-ordered on vinyl for the first time ever. The vinyl version can be pre-ordered here. Cloud Nothings is also preparing for a mini-tour beginning on September 9 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. The tour includes eight shows and the band will be joined by Superheaven, End It and Soul Blind. Their final show for the time being will be on September 19 at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, OH. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Black Hole Understands Tracklist:

“Story That I Live” “The Sound of Everyone” “An Average World” “A Weird Interaction” “Tall Gray Structure” “A Silent Reaction” “The Mess Is Permanent” “Right On The Edge” “Memory of Regret” “The Black Hole Understands”

Life Is Only One Event Tracklist: