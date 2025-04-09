Cloud Nothings Share Introspective New Single “That Prince”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 9th, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Cloud Nothings has dropped something in the mix, with the release of their new single “That Prince”. The new song features elements of introspection and charismatic vibes that the band spreads out within the air and courses through the sky. This single is also formally labeled as a “B-side” single featured from their most recent project Final Summer. The track also preludes their upcoming Spring tour in the Pacific Northwest to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of album Here and Nowhere Else. Listen to the new song below, accompanied by a beautiful bright orange sunset visual.

Cloud Nothings is an American indie rock band from Cleveland, Ohio, founded in 2009 by singer and songwriter Dylan Baldi. Initially, a solo project with Baldi recording in his parents’ basement, the band has evolved into a dynamic trio, featuring Baldi on guitar and vocals, drummer Jayson Gerycz and bassist Chris Brown. Their music blends elements of indie rock, noise rock and post-hardcore, characterized by energetic performances and introspective lyrics. Their style can be described as punk, emphasizing a DIY ethos and a commitment to creating fast, loud and aggressive music that forges its own path rather than following trends.

“That Prince” was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the uncertainty of that time. The song addresses the coping mechanisms people employed to maintain sanity amid global instability. Lyrics like “everything you know / will be here in the morning” and “if I could tell a lie / would you not mind” highlight the pervasive uncertainty and the small reassurances people relied on during the pandemic.