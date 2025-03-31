Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares Energetic New Single “Relentless Love”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 31st, 2025 - 11:53 AM

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has released her first new song of 2025, “Relentless Love.” The track is a fun, upbeat disco-pop anthem with funky grooves, bright synths and an uplifting chorus. It stays true to Sophie’s signature sound while bringing fresh energy to the dancefloor.

Produced by Karma Kid and Baz Kaye, with additional writing from JinJin, the song compares falling in love to the thrill of a fun fair ride. Sophie sings, “You know it’s sweet as caramel, sitting beside you on this carousel,” capturing the excitement and rush of romance. The track builds with playful melodies before bursting into a joyful, high-energy chorus.

“Relentless Love” follows last year’s “Freedom of the Night” and continues Sophie’s return to her disco-pop roots. The lyrics in “Freedom of the Night” circle around themes of letting go with lyrics such as “I believe it’s healing me.” With a career spanning over 25 years, she remains a fan favorite, especially after the recent revival of her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” that seemed to resurface after the film “Saltburn.” It remains clear that Sophie’s music is truly timeless.

Sophie was also part of the New Years Rockin Eve performance in NYC in order to bring on the year 2025. Ryan seacrest was the host for the 20th year and showcased artists such as The Jonas Brothers and Carrie Underwood.