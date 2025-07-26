Pete Yorn Releases Two New Singles “Ana Capri” and “Capri”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 26th, 2025 - 6:58 PM

Indie artist Pete Yorn has released two new singles titled “Ana Capri” and “Capri.” The two new singles are sister tracks that cover the same topics, but with different perspectives. Although the two are similar, the tracks vary in beat since “Capri” offers a more lively sound. The two singles can currently be listened to on all streaming platforms, however Yorn will also be releasing a 7” limited edition colored vinyl which can be pre-ordered here. Only 500 copies were made of the limited edition and the first 100 purchased will be signed by Pete Yorn. The singles were produced by Jackson Phillips and Pete Yorn, with Yorn also writing the lyrics and music.

Regarding the two new singles, Yorn stated, “‘Capri’ gets under your skin. Sun on stone, blue water burning your eyes, the island works its spell. I’ve wandered those cliffs and alleys, collecting memories- sharp, bright, impossible to shake. From all that came two songs- siblings, not twins. Summer affairs, quick and gone before you know it…stories caught in the salt air. ‘Ana Capri’ and ‘Capri.’ Same longing, different angles. Sometimes I witnessed, sometimes I lived it, sometimes I just made it up.” He continued, “Both tracks chase the rush and the ache of a Capri summer. Euphoria, aftermath- sunrise and hangover. It’s a postcard from a place where ancient truth and dreams blur. That’s Capri. That’s the music.”

The two singles are just the latest of Yorn’s musical journey, coming after his highly successful album, The Hard Way which featured the AAA top 5 single “Someday, Someday.” The album also saw Yorn expanding his reach through multiple TV performances on shows such as Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Yorn is also going on tour starting on August 22 and continuing throughout the rest of 2025. His final show of the year will be on December 12 at the La Rosa in Tucson, AZ. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz