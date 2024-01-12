Pete Yorn Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Someday, Someday”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 12th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Pete Yorn has returned with the release of his brand new single “Someday, Someday.” The song arrived alongside an accompanying music video which was filmed at Warner Grand in San Pedro, California.

Yorn’s sonic inspirations are on full display with “Someday, Someday,” evoking the best of roots-rock legends Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. Alongside Yorn on acoustic guitar duties, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters joins in on keyboard while Josh Gudwin co-wrote, recorded and mixed the track down to its delightfully mellow result. The black and white video adds to the cinematic aspect of the song with Yorn’s clear vocals and crisp guitar being amplified by the captivating live performance aesthetic.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Yorn offered, “I remember thinking about a friend who had lost their way and the secrets people keep; and the last time I had seen her. It was co-written and recorded and mixed by the great Josh Gudwin at Henson Studios in Hollywood, California. Then we sent it to my old pal Rami Jaffee who added some extra instrumentation.”

The new song “Someday, Someday” arrives on the heels of Yorn’s acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which was scored by Robbie Robertson of The Band who passed away in August of last year, making the soundtrack his last compositional project prior to his death.

Yorn is scheduled to play his first New York show in nearly four years at McKittrick Hotel on January 24,

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz