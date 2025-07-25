GWAR Unveil Thrilling New Video For “Tyrant King”

Home News Steven Taylor July 25th, 2025 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The extravagant heavy metal “shock rock” group GWAR have released a new song today, titled “Tyrant King.” The new song comes with a video proudly portraying the band’s signature over the top and theatric stage performances. The track is part of the multi-media album, The Return of Gor Gor, which features an EP and a comic. The video for “Tyrant King” can be found on the group’s YouTube channel.

The video starts with an impressive display of a giant, tyrannosaurus rex-like beast – a character known as “Gor-Gor,” and also presumably the titular “Tyrant King.” For fans it’s likely as familiar a sight as the rest of the band’s costumes and vulgar acts, but to a newcomer it’s as impressive as it is shocking. The video itself contains a plethora of shocking sights that to an average viewer might come as an example of every extreme of metal, pushing the envelope to a level that feels near absurd; to a GWAR fan, it’s exactly what you expect. The vulgar lyrics feature the singer speaking ofa presumably young Gor-Gor growing to be big and strong, before detailing the rage that drives the now-adult Gor-Gor and the sort of violence and destruction the beast is set to bring – despite man’s best efforts to dethrone this king. To elaborate on the narrative, lead vocalist Blothar said, “There is no manual for being a good parent, but I am pretty sure your kids shouldn’t end up blowing dudes in a truck stop bathroom. My heart is broken! I tried to be a good mother. I guess they have to skin their own knees. Gor Gor, please come home. We love you.”