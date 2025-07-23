The Damned Cancels North American Tour Dates After an “Unexpected And Catastrophic Event At Member’s Home”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 23rd, 2025 - 2:06 PM

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock

UK punk band, The Damned, have been forced to cancel a handful of their North American performances due to what they’re describing as an “unexpected and catastrophic event” at a member’s residence. NME reported that the was set to play three shows across the Pacific Northwest this week and next, with stops in Seattle, WA, Portland, OR and Vancouver, BC.

The abrupt cancellations were confirmed in an official statement posted on the band’s social platforms on July 22. “We are very sorry to have to cancel our Seattle, Portland and Vancouver shows this weekend, due to an unexpected and catastrophic event at a member of The Damned’s home,” the statement read.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Refunds will be available for our two headline shows at your point of purchase.” No additional details have been released regarding the nature of the emergency, but fans have taken to Reddit and other outlets to express support and concern for the band.

One of the affected performances was their expected appearance at the 2025 Project Pabst festival in Portland, where punk outfit Fidlar has been added to the roster as a last-minute replacement.

The Damned had completed a North and South American tour leg earlier in May and recently wrapped a series of dates across Europe. They’re still scheduled to return to North America for more performances in September.

Earlier this year, the band announced a return of their 1980s-era drummer, Rat Scabies, to the lineup. Sadly, the group also mourned the passing of original guitarist Brian James, who died at age 74.