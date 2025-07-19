Steve Miller Band Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates Due to Weather

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 19th, 2025 - 9:35 PM

The classic rock band, the Steve Miller Band have canceled all of their 2025 tour dates, leaving many fans disappointed. The tour was supposed to begin on August 15 in Bethel, NY and would have finished on November 8 in Anaheim, CA. Although the band originally had 31 shows scheduled in America, they recently announced that they would be cancelling all 31 shows due to weather concerns. In a new Facebook post, the band shared a statement starting with, “Dear Steve Miller Band fans. You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…” The band continued by explaining that, “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather…The tour is cancelled.”

Additionally, the band will not be rescheduling the tour and instead stated, “Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again.” The statement was signed with love by Steve Miller, the band and the crew. The post has since received almost 2,000 comments, many of which express disappointment and frustration. Multiple fans have also doubted the band’s reason for cancelling with one fan stating, “All these things have always existed. To blame it on the weather sounds a little suspect.” Some fans have speculated that the tour was cancelled due to a lack of ticket sales or Miller’s age. However, there is no confirmation of either scenario being the case.

According to Blabbermouth, the Steve Miller Band’s most recent tour was just last year when the band played to over 750,000 fans and returned to the top of the charts. The band returned to the charts with their classic 1982 track, “Abracadabra,” after it was featured in Eminem’s hit single “Houdini.” Miller was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2022, in addition to his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016.