Eminem Returns With Star-Studded Music Video For New Single “Houdini”

Home News Morgan Schmitz June 3rd, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Rap God Eminem has a new album coming out titled, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The lead single off of the album, “Houdini” has just been released and Eminem fans will be happy to hear it.

Eminem is a prolific artist who starts the video with a callback to a past version of himself. Every celebrity that a mind can think of pops up throughout the video in comic-book fashion. The tagline “guess who’s back” primes the pump for the rest of the video. The rest of the song is a him vs. himself bar-for-bar noting how things have changed and how things have stayed the same. The hook samples Steve Miller’s “Abracadabra.”

The video ends with Both versions of Eminem fusing together and taking on the world. Pete Davidson appears dressed as Eminem and drives the two of them into the city like a maniac. “Houdini” was announced via an Instagram reel depicting a FaceTime call between Eminem and magician David Blaine. Blaine eats a wine glass, and Eminem vows to “make his career disappear,” with his “last trick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)



Consequence of Sound has the story here.