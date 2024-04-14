Sublime Play “Romeo” For First Time In 25 Years During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Jordan Rizo April 14th, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz

Damn…@sublime playing “Romeo” at @coachella! Bradley’s son Jacob singing and playing guitar. This brings me Joy! pic.twitter.com/lXow4pYxLW — GUIDO Corleone || Chris DEVCICH (@Guido_Corleone) April 14, 2024

After 25 years, Sublime has shocked their fans and stunned their reactions with their performance at Coachella. Specifically, NME shares how the band performed their hit, “Romeo” for the very first time in 25 years at the music festival. In that performance, they were able to remind fans and the audience of their long lasting dedication and passion to music and the industry.

As one can imagine, the performers’ surprise to their fans brought up a lot of emotions from the audience. Among these were excitement, nostalgia, and joy. People were so moved by this decision that they took to X/Twitter to post about it and tag the band. As seen above, they were seen cheering for Sublime and reacting to their performance, in which they admitted to feeling a great sense of joy. Additionally, NME shares, “Jakob was joined by original Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson for a sun-soaked set filled with all of the hits. They played ‘Romeo’ for the first time since 1998, to which Jakob said the song “has not been played in like 100 years.”

With that information, it is evident that the song was vehicle in connecting performers to one another and projecting specific emotions from people. Because it has been 25 years since the last time the song was performed, the joining of the musicians to play the song was a lot more meaningful and influential.