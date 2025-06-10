Wu-Tang Clan Perform “Impossible” Live For The First Time Since 2013 During Baltimore Show

Home News Juliet Paiz June 10th, 2025 - 6:28 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Consequence, Wu-Tang Clan kicked off their highly anticipated “Final Chamber” tour with a powerful performance in Baltimore and delivered a major surprise by performing “Impossible” live for the first time since 2013. The moment came during the opening night at CFG Bank Arena, and longtime fans were clearly moved by the return of one of the group’s most emotionally charged tracks.

Originally released on 1997’s Wu-Tang Forever, “Impossible” is known for its raw storytelling and heavy atmosphere. Ghostface Killah’s verse in particular is considered one of his most intense, and hearing it live again after over a decade added a layer of depth and nostalgia to an already special night. As the beat rolled in, the crowd cheered for the performance itself and what it symbolized, a rare moment that reached deep into the group’s iconic catalog.

This tour marks a major chapter for Wu-Tang Clan, who have said this run could be their final one together. They opened the Baltimore show with “Bring da Ruckus” and moved through classics like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck,” but it was the deeper cuts like “Impossible” that reminded fans of the emotional and lyrical power behind the Wu-Tang name.

For a group known for their gritty energy and legendary legacy, the return of “Impossible” served as a nod to the past and a thank-you to fans who’ve stayed with them from day one. If the Baltimore show is any indication, Wu-Tang’s final tour is set to be one to remember.