Alice Glass Teams Up With Clip For Collaborative New Single “Remains”

Home News Bella Rothman June 22nd, 2024 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Alice Glass has just released new electronic single “Remains.” The song features New York rapper Clip who adds a fast paced energy to the track.

The video for “Remains” has a lot of edge and distortions too it. Utilizing many effects of color, time, and shape the video features the two girls in New York City. They dance in a corner store and drive down the streets together. Providing unique and fun visuals the vibe captures the energy of the song well.

This is one of the first original song Glass has put out in some time and is part of a larger project which details have not been revealed yet. Her last album was released in 2022 and has followed that up with a recent cover of “Drown” by Smashing Pumpkins.

“Clip has always been so kind to me, and when I thought about who I wanted to collaborate with for this project, she was the first artist that came to mind. I’m really proud of what we created together and grateful for her friendship!” Glass said.

The music video already has over 80k streams and over 8k Spotify listens.