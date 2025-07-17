Alabama Shakes Live Debut Previously Unheard Songs “American Dream” & “Another Life” At Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

According to stereogum.com, Alabama Shakes kicked off the year by teasing their first new music in eight years and announcing a reunion tour. The first show happened on July 15, in Chicago and the show featured debuts of two unreleased songs. At the Salt Shed, the trio played a career-spanning set, which included the never-before-heard tunes “American Dream” and “Another Life,” which will hopefully get a release soon.

Alabama Shakes also performed live debuts to Sound & Color’s “Drive By Baby” and “Someday.” During the performance, Brittany Howard gave a positive speech for the final song, “Always Alright,” by expressing, “There’s more of us, I think, that want to do good things in the world. Live a peaceful life. See things. Achieve things. Love.”

To help capture the magical moment, a fan went on social to film the show with the captions: “Alabama Shakes first live show in 7 years was worth the drive from Indy to Chicago.”

Alabama Shakes first live show in 7 years was worth the drive from Indy to Chicago pic.twitter.com/ysJlPbr8vM — alphabox (@alphabox) July 16, 2025

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford