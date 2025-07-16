The Armed Shares New Song “Sharp Teeth”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 16th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Consequence Sound reported Detroit-based punk group, The Armed, have shared a blistering new single titled “Sharp Teeth,” marking the reappearance of the band’s elusive frontman Dan Greene.

The aggressive, high-intensity song blends heavy noise pop with chaotic energy, showcasing the band’s signature genre-bending style. “Sharp Teeth” arrives as the final teaser from their upcoming record, THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED, which is set for release on August 1.

The Armed are known for their cryptic identities and unpredictability, and this latest offering continues that trend. Greene’s involvement, often rumored but rarely confirmed, adds another layer of mystery fans have come to expect.

This single’s release follows their pattern since releasing two other singles. The band released “Well Made Play” late May and “Kingbreaker” during mid-June. All three tracks paint a picture of an intense, emotionally driven album that leans into destruction and reinvention.

To accompany the single, the group unveiled an intense visual for “Sharp Teeth,” available to stream on YouTube. The video is a disorienting barrage of imagery, flashing lights, grainy footage, surreal costumes and bursts of chaotic motion to match the track’s sound. It feels like a post-apocalyptic fever dream, perfectly aligned with the album’s dystopian title.

Fans also won’t have to wait long to experience it live. The Armed will be embarking on a headlining U.S. tour throughout the remainder of 2025 in support of the album. Tickets are currently on sale, and more dates are expected to be announced soon.