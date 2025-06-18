The Armed Drops New Song “Kingbreaker”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 18th, 2025 - 10:02 PM

Detroit based hardcore band, The Armed, have dropped their latest single “Kingbreaker,” from their upcoming album THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED, set to release on August 1st.

The song runs just over two minutes and was released only a few days after the recent “No Kings” protests that took place across the U.S. Like much of the band’s work, “Kingbreaker” is full of energy and anger, with strong drums from Urian Hackney, wild saxophone sounds from Patrick Shiroishi with intense vocals from Meghan O’Neil and Tony Wolski.

The music video focuses solely on the band passionately performing in what appears to be an abandoned building. The minimal lighting and neutral color scheme adds to the ambiance of the powerful song. The video consists of different scenes switching quickly of their performance of the track in various rooms.

Their new music continues to focus on issues in today’s world. Consequence reported that Wolski described the album as about “a statistically wealthy population that somehow can’t afford food or medicine — endlessly scrolling past vacation photos, gym selfies, and images of child amputees in the same feed,” he said. “It reflects the dissociation required just to exist in that reality.”

Similarly, the band unveiled another single last month titled “Well Made Play” and paired it with a music video. Along with the singles and eventually released album, The Armed will hit the road for a U.S. tour. They’ll be playing shows in cities like Boston, New York, D.C., Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit. The tour starts in August and runs through the end of the year.

Tickets are available now, and fans can stream “Kingbreaker” online.