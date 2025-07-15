Saul Williams & Carlos Nino Announce New Joint Album For August 2025 Release, Shares New Song “Sound Then Words”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 6:18 PM

Today International Anthem announces Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at TreePeople, which is the first collaborative album from poet/vocalist Saul Williams and percussionist/producer Carlos Niño that will be out on August 28. For the occasion, Niño assembled and directed an ensemble of frequent collaborators including Nate Mercereau (Guitar Synthesizer,) Live Sampling with Midi Guitar, (Sample Sources,) Aaron Shaw (Flute, Soprano Saxophone with Pedals, Tenor Saxophone,) Andres Renteria (Bells, Congas, Egyptian Rattle Drum, Hand Drums, Percussion,) Maia (Flute, Vibraphone, Voice,) Francesca Heart (Computer, Conch Shell, Sound Design) and Kamasi Washington (Tenor Saxophone.)

Also, the duo has shared the song,“Sound Then Words” and as a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with a light and elegant jazzy, while the vocalist talks out the deep and moving lyrics. “Sound Then Words”is perfect for those who enjoy listening to poetry and jazz music together.

Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at TreePeople Track List

Sound then Words We would lift our Voice We are calling out in this moment The Water is Rising / as we surpass the firing squad (with Aja Monet) We have work to do . . . (speaking after the concert)

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara