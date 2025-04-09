Saul Williams and Deerhoof Join Forces on New Song “Under Rats”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 9th, 2025 - 5:38 PM

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Deerhoof has teamed up with legendary poet and musician Saul Williams on a groundbreaking new single, “Under Rats.” The track, which offers a preview of their forthcoming album Noble and Godlike in Ruin builds anticipation for the full release on April 25th via Joyful Noise Recordings.

The collaboration is a mixture of Deerhoof’s experimental rock energy and Williams’ rapid-fire vocal delivery to create a dynamic soundscape. Williams’ verses touch on themes of societal collapse and digital alienation, with lines like “Mountains of zeroes/Countless in fear-o.”

Drummer Greg Saunier shared his admiration for Williams in a recent Instagram post, highlighting how the artist’s work has been a source of inspiration and comfort in difficult times. He reflected on their initial meeting at a small festival, where the two bonded over their shared passion for addressing political and social issues through art.

Following the release of “Under Rats,” Deerhoof has already garnered early praise for Noble and Godlike in Ruin from outlets like Uncut, NME and Wire. The album, which is Deerhoof’s 20th release, is expected to give a glimpse as to how the band navigates the struggles of the modern world.

In support of the new album, Deerhoof will embark on an extensive U.S. and European tour, kicking off May 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ending in Faaborg, Denmark on August 8th The tour will see them perform at iconic venues such as Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works, Los Angeles’ The Lodge Room and several dates across the UK and Europe later in the summer.